HOUSTON, TX and NEUQUEN CITY, ARGENTINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) ("EcoStim" or the "Company") announced today that J. Chris Boswell, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel discussion at the Louisiana Energy Conference to be held at 11:15 AM CDT, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Westin Canal Place Hotel in New Orleans.

The panel discussion is titled "U.S. Onshore Oil Services: Where is the Growth in 2017?" and during the discussion, the Company intends to review its recently signed contract in Oklahoma and the related growth opportunities the Company sees in both of its markets. The Company will also discuss its unique gas turbine powered pumping units and other technologies being applied to improve well results, reduce cost and keep oilfield emissions to a minimum.

To register to attend the Louisiana Energy Conference, please visit www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com. Registered guests are given the opportunity to request one-on-one meetings with the Company's senior management. For questions or assistance with registering or requesting one-on-one meetings, please email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com or call 504-799-1953.

About the Company

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology Company providing well stimulation and completion services and proprietary field management technologies to oil and gas producers. EcoStim's proprietary methodology and technology offers the potential in high cost regions to decrease the number of stages stimulated in shale plays through a unique process that predicts high probability production zones while confirming those production zones using the latest generation down-hole diagnostic tools. In addition, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions and surface footprint. EcoStim seeks to deliver well completion services with better technology, better ecology and significantly improved economics for unconventional oil and gas producers worldwide.

Contact:

Jeff Freedman

Investor Relations

investorrelations@ecostim-es.com

281-531-7200



