Votiro Named a 2017 Cool Vendor in Content Services by Gartner

Gartner recognizes Votiro for its content disarm and reconstruction technology providing organizations with protection from content-related threats

Votiro, global leader in Secure Sanitization Gateways solutions, protecting organizations against undisclosed, zero-day exploits and other ongoing cyber threats, announced today that it has been selected as a Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors in Content Services, 2017" report by Gartner, Inc, the world's premier information technology research and advisory firm.

According to Gartner, the vendors selected displayed innovation in content creation, collaboration, integration, and also provided a streamlined process for content protection across an organization's various repositories. Content-based targeted attacks - including the growing threat of ransomware - represent a significant risk, particularly in modern content collaboration scenarios where extended teams of people exchange content from outside to inside the organization. In 2016, ransomware attacks shot up by %6,000 worldwide.

Through content validation and exploit neutralization, Votiro's patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology prevents and protects against content-related threats. Votiro's technology complements enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) offerings, that can leave an organization vulnerable to ransomware attacks spreading via file sharing systems (like Box and Dropbox). The company applies an active cleansing process to all incoming files - through sharing services, email messages and web downloads - by neutralizing undisclosed and zero-day exploits, which other technologies cannot protect against.

"We are thrilled to be selected as a 2017 Cool Vendor in Content Services and consider this another confirmation that Votiro is a leader in the email security and content services industry," said Itay Glick, CEO of Votiro. "We are pleased to see that our advanced CDR technology is being acknowledged as part of an emerging category of technologies within the email security space and we are confident in our ability to protect against threats that may originate from ransomware and zero-day exploits."

You can view the Gartner "Cool Vendors" in Content Services 2017 report here.

About the Gartner Cool Vendors Report

The Gartner, Cool Vendors in Content Services, 2017 report was written by analysts Joe Mariano, Monica Basso, Karen A. Hobert, and Michael and published on May 11, 2017.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Votiro

Votiro provides organizations with protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploits utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Gateways provide robust protection using patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology for sanitizing files from potential cyber-threats. Founded in 2010, Votiro is headquartered in Israel with sales offices in the United States and Singapore.

