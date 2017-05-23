

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it fallen more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,075-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the oversold Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to bargain hunting and a bump in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday despite support from the financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index shed 14.96 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 3,075.68 after trading between 3,063.15 and 3,103.94. The Shenzhen Composite tumbled 1.38 percent to end at 1,828.22.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.00 percent, Bank of China added 0.55 percent, Vanke shed 0.52 percent, Gemdale picked up 0.45 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.18 percent and China Shenhua advanced 0.85 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending the rebound that began late last week.



The Dow rose 89.99 points or 0.4 percent to 20,894.83, while the NASDAQ advanced 49.92 points or 0.8 percent to 6,133.62 and the S&P gained 12.29 points or 0.5 percent to 2,394.02.



Trading activity was subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data, although traders were looking ahead to the latest batch of Federal Reserve minutes later in the week.



The price of crude oil continued to rise on Monday, providing support as crude added 40 cents to $50.73 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 26 cents to $53.87 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX