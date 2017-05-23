

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nineteen people have been killed and around 50 injured in an explosion at a concert in Manchester, England, which police said they are treating as a terrorist attack.



'This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,' Greater Manchester Police said in a statement posted on its website. 'So far 19 have been confirmed dead, with around 50 injured.'



Police said the explosion, at a concert by Ariana Grande, a 23-year old U.S. pop star with a large social media following, was in a hall outside the 21,000-seat arena.



