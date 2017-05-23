Repro-Med Systems Inc.: RMS Medical Products Launches New Customer App

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) ("RMS" or the "Company") and ContraCare GmbH are pleased to announce the launch of the RMS Freedom Flow Rate Calculator Smart Phone App (available for Android, and iOS). This App is designed to allow customers to easily configure an RMS infusion system based on the drug being delivered. The App is an easy to use but highly complex calculator which will aid pharmacists, doctors and nurses in determining the proper RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™ to be used with either the FREEDOM60® or the FreedomEdge® Syringe Driver Infusion Systems. Nurses and Pharmacists often make critical decisions about flow rates/tubing and needle selections (size and number of needles to be used for infusion) in order to meet drug delivery protocols and patient desires for time of infusions. This new App will make it very easy to help the patient receive the best care possible.

This RMS Freedom Flow Rate Calculator Smart Phone App was developed for RMS with resources from ContraCare GmbH, a leader in Germany for Contract Management (reimbursement) Services and Managed Care (homecare) solutions. The App is now available for iOS in the AppleTM Store and Android in the GoogleTM Play store. Just go to your favorite store and type in RMS Freedom and you will be able to find and download this free user friendly app.

Dr. Torsten Kühn, Chief Executive Officer of ContraCare, commented, "The RMS Freedom system is easy to configure for doctors, easy to train for nurses and easy to use for patients. We wanted to develop a calculator that makes it even more comfortable to set up a patient's SCIg prescription. By going through an easy 1-2-3 step process (select the pump, the drug and the dose). We enable the healthcare professional to evaluate different combinations of HIghFlo subcutaneous needle sets with Precision flowrate tubing to find the optimum combination for the patient's needs. This is an important step towards customized, patient-centric care in this challenging environment."

"The Freedom Flow Rate Calculator app will help many of our customers improve patient care," said Eric Bauer, Chief Operating Officer of RMS. "We are very pleased to have worked with ContraCare in developing this App, they are an amazing distributor. RMS is committed to developing and delivering innovative products and tools to help our customers improve patient care. This App is yet another example of our global leadership, our ability to create exceptional partnerships around the world and our commitment to improving patient quality of life."

RMS Medical Products is the leading manufacturer of medical products used for home infusions and suctioning. The Infusion product portfolio currently includes the FREEDOM60® and our latest FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. The Company's RES-Q-VAC® line of medical suctioning products is used by emergency medical service providers in addition to a variety of other healthcare providers. The Company's website may be visited at www.rmsmedicalproducts.com.

ContraCare GmbH, based in Nuremberg, Germany, is specialized in providing Contract Management (reimbursement) Services and Managed Care (homecare) solutions for patients with chronic diseases. The company is licensed as a homecare provider of medical devices and treatment services by the umbrella organization of Germany's public health insurance and contract party of leading public health insurances and manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

