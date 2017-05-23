

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Kevzara or sarilumab for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis or RA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more disease modifying antirheumatic drugs or DMARDs, such as methotrexate or MTX.



Kevzara is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R), and has been shown to inhibit IL-6R mediated signaling.1 IL-6 is a cytokine in the body that, in excess and over time, can contribute to the inflammation associated with RA.



RA is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease, which carries substantial burden. In RA, the immune system attacks the tissues of the joints, causing inflammation, pain, and eventually joint damage and disability.



Kevzara may be used as monotherapy or in combination with MTX or other conventional DMARDs. The recommended dosage of Kevzara is 200 mg once every two weeks given as a subcutaneous injection, which can be self-administered. The dosage can be reduced from 200 mg to 150 mg once every two weeks, as needed, to help manage certain laboratory abnormalities (neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and liver enzyme elevations).



