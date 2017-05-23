iWedia and Amlogic Join Forces to Deliver a Combined Solution for Android TV STB

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, today announced that it has joined forces with Amlogic, a global fabless system-on-a-chip (SoC) leader, to deliver a combined software and hardware solution for Android TV Set-Top Box (STB).

The combined solution consists of iWedia Teatro-3.5 software solution for Android TV STB ported on top of Amlogic S905D STB SoC.

The announcement was made to coincide with the opening of BroadcastAsia2017, which is being held in Singapore from Tuesday, May 23rd through to Thursday, May 25th. iWedia has a suite at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel where it demonstrates the integrated solution.

Teatro-3.5 is a complete software solution for STB operated under Android TV. It is based on iWedia ANDROID4TV framework which extends Android TV with broadcast and multicast Pay TV functionalities implemented as input modules of the Android TV Input Framework (TIF). The product is available for Android TV 7.0 Nougat, integrated with various Conditional Access Systems (CAS), and connected to various service delivery platforms and content delivery networks.

Part of Teatro-3.5, C-More Live is a custom launcher and TV app meant to be tailored for the operator. The app is fully compliant with both Android TV Operator Tier program requirements and Google design principles. It allows navigating and accessing the whole features provided by the operator such as Live TV, VoD, catchup TV, DVR, and Time Shift.

The Amlogic S905D SoC is deployed by major Pay TV operators worldwide and offers high-end features at unprecedented price points. Its advanced media processing ensures a flicker-free viewing experience and is capable of decoding 4Kp60 10-bit HEVC and VP9 formats with advanced HDR schemes. The S905D boasts a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and a penta-core ARM Mali-450 MP3 GPU to handle sophisticated UI and premium content. It also supports operator-level security technologies like Trusted Video Path (TVP) and video watermarking.

"Our S905D SoC is ideally suited for Android TV STB and has passed CTS, GTS, and other Google certifications for a better Time-To-Market; it as well provides an excellent price / feature ratio which is key for Asian markets," says James Xie, Vice President, Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic. "Integrating Teatro-3.5 enables us to accelerate the Time-To-Market further and to leverage iWedia's software integration services."

"A significant number of Asian Pay TV service providers are seriously considering Android TV for their next-gen STB; with Teatro-3.5 they may now use Android TV as a vehicle for their own premium services and provide their subs with the best out of both worlds," says Nikola Teslic, CTO at iWedia. "With its S905D STB chipset, Amlogic provides an extremely powerful and highly integrated device to support our solution and we are delighted to have extended the coverage of our product through this porting."

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a global fabless system-on-a-chip (SoC) leader that provides open platform solutions for multimedia consumer devices including OTT/IP STBs, Smart TVs and Smart Home products. Amlogic has combined its highly-optimized media processing engine and system IPs with industry-leading CPU and GPU technologies to produce solutions for leading pay-tv operators, OEM, and ODM partners. Through proprietary techniques, Amlogic has been able to achieve cost, performance, and power consumption optimizations never seen before. Amlogic lets partners rapidly develop market-leading products by providing turnkey solutions on both Android and Linux. Amlogic is founded in Santa Clara, California, with R&D centers, support and sales offices in Santa Clara, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Taipei, Seoul and France.

Please visit www.amlogic.com for more information.

About iWedia

iWedia provides software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. Its mission is to deliver the software products and services needed by its customers to adapt constantly to the ever-changing requirements of the digital TV markets. In addition to stand-alone components giving support to DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, VidiPath, DVB>IP, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, DTCP-IP, TR-069, etc., iWedia offers a range of complete solutions for zappers, connected receivers, Smart TVs, as well as for OTT and IPTV boxes. Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available for RTOS, Linux/HTML, and Android/Java and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets. Alongside its products, iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, and Thailand.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

