

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors digested news of an explosion at a concert in the UK that police said they are treating as a terrorist attack. 19 people have been confirmed dead and around 50 are injured. The safe-haven yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 20.48 points or 0.10 percent to 19,657.80, off a low of 19,640.49 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on the back of a stronger yen. Panasonic is up 0.2 percent and Sony is rising 0.6 percent, while Toshiba is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is lower by 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.5 percent and JXTG Holdings is down almost 1 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining almost 8 percent, Furukawa Electric is rising more than 4 percent and Terumo Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co is down almost 5 percent, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 4 percent and Sompo Holdings is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release March figures for its all industry activity index and April figures for store sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher for the third straight session on Monday, benefiting from the upward momentum seen over the two previous sessions that helped the major averages climb off their worst levels in nearly a month. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow rose 89.99 points or 0.4 percent to 20,894.83, the Nasdaq advanced 49.92 points or 0.8 percent to 6,133.62 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.29 points or 0.5 percent to 2,394.02.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closes just below the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures rose Monday, as traders looked ahead to OPEC's meeting in Vienna. WTI crude added $0.40 to close at $50.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



