Marcus Hiles Recognizes Texas as the National Leader in Gaining 432,957 Residents Annually

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Prominent real estate authority, Marcus Hiles provides his thorough analyses on the Lone Star State's property sector as he looks into the demand for residential dwellings throughout the urban settings of Texas. The latest U.S. Census Bureau figures indicate that the population of the Lone Star State is growing astronomically, adding 1,183 residents on a daily basis throughout 2016. That is equivalent to a gain of 432,957 residents for the year. Housing starts have failed to keep up, delivering just 30,000 units in 2016. Simple math reveals a severe shortage of available options, leaving approximately 402,957 residents without a place to live, unless, of course, they have secured a new address with one of the recently completed communities like the exceptional homes built by Hiles' firm, Western Rim, in key Texas growth centers.

Hiles' contribution to the market is significant, with his Western Rim Property Services overseeing more than 15,000 units in the competitive Texas real estate and employment sectors of Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Providing upscale choices with high-end amenities at affordable price points, Western Rim developments serve demand where it is needed most. Hiles' homes are the answer for those considering a move to Texas, providing a communal feeling and outdoor recreational facilities that give residents the feel of privilege and luxury.

Growth will undoubtedly continue in the state. Forbes Magazine underscores the trend, noting that, "In fact, there is no regional economy that has more momentum than the one that straddles the 74 miles between San Antonio and Austin." Marcus Hiles envisioned such a scenario when he launched Western Rim Properties three decades ago, intending to create communities that residents would value for their posh interior features, outdoor entertainment components, recreation amenities, and proximity to open space. Once dependent on oil, the Texas economy has diversified, inviting a wide range of businesses due to its advantageous tax structure, affordable housing, and shared border with Mexico. Bloomberg elaborates, confirming that "Harris County, a global hub for the energy industry, has added more than 440,000 people since 2010 with annual increases averaging 2 percent over the past five years," independently growing at a remarkable rate despite the decreasing oil prices. Additionally, corporate jobs with AT&T, American Airlines, and similar organizations have added 186,000 positions in the same time frame within the Dallas area alone.

Marcus Hiles rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected businessmen and successful developers in the Lone Star State. With degrees from Pepperdine and Rice Universities and three decades of industry expertise, Hiles continues to use his insight and knowledge to provide desirable accommodations for the future of Texas, in the right place, at the right time, with all the right details. He remains committed to making life better for employees and residents while caring for the environment, strengthening communities across the state. In addition to his corporate persona, Hiles is an active philanthropist, supporting education, church, and children, while working to erase hardships and reward earnest effort at every opportunity.

