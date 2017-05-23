

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and on news that police are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK as a possible terrorist attack. Nineteen people have been killed and around 50 injured in the explosion.



Investors also digested a report by the Washington Post that President Donald Trump urged two senior intelligence officials to publicly deny any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



The Australian market is flat in choppy trade following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on news about the deadly explosion in the UK.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 3.70 points or 0.06 percent to 5,767.50, after rising to a high of 5,795.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 0.80 points or 0.01 percent to 5,810.40.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining 0.5 percent, Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent.



Rio Tinto has launched an offer to buy back up to $2.5 billion of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds as part of its ongoing capital management program.



Banking stocks are also weak. ANZ Banking is down 0.04 percent, Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.2 percent, National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent and Westpac is down 0.7 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said it faces a post-tax cost of A$220 million a year from the banks levy proposed by the federal government.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower. Oil Search is up 0.4 percent, while Santos is declining 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 1 percent.



SurfStitch has been hit with a A$100 million class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders after the value of their shares plunged following a series of shock downgrades. The company's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7475, up from US$0.7445 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower in choppy trade. The safe-haven yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 20.48 points or 0.10 percent to 19,657.80, off a low of 19,640.49 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on the back of a stronger yen. Panasonic is up 0.2 percent and Sony is rising 0.6 percent, while Toshiba is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is lower by 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.5 percent and JXTG Holdings is down almost 1 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining almost 8 percent, Furukawa Electric is rising more than 4 percent and Terumo Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co is down almost 5 percent, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 4 percent and Sompo Holdings is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release March figures for its all industry activity index and April figures for store sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand and Malaysia are also lower, while South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher for the third straight session on Monday, benefiting from the upward momentum seen over the two previous sessions. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow rose 89.99 points or 0.4 percent to 20,894.83, the Nasdaq advanced 49.92 points or 0.8 percent to 6,133.62 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.29 points or 0.5 percent to 2,394.02.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closes just below the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures rose Monday, as traders looked ahead to OPEC's meeting in Vienna. WTI crude added $0.40 to close at $50.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



