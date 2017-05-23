Global DC Power Suppliers Focus on Booming Telecom Industries in Emerging Nations

Partnerships with local players vital to tap growth opportunities in these fragmented markets, finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Direct current (DC) power system manufacturers are experiencing a period of sustained growth with the rising deployment of mobile broadband (MBB) and fixed broadband (FBB) networks all over the world. The increased implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and the need for basic telecom infrastructure in Africa are generating a host of opportunities for DC power system suppliers in the telecom industries of developing nations that already have a large installed base of legacy infrastructure.

"The next big wave in the telecom industry is 5G networks, with South Korea, the United States, Japan and China expected to be major markets. This translates to vast markets for DC power systems, particularly those with deep product penetration," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Industry Analyst Adwaith Visveswaran. "Manufacturers are focusing on robust R&D to roll out smarter DC power systems due to persistent customer demand for higher efficiency power solutions."

Global DC Power System Market, Forecast to 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Critical Power Growth Partnership Subscription. The global DC power systems market generated US$3.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$4.41 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4 percent.

The regions with the highest potential for DC power suppliers are Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Asia-Pacific countries continue to see strong investments in the telecom sector, owing to 4G deployments and pilot testing of 5G networks.

In Latin America, Brazil has long-term growth opportunities, while Mexico maintains steady growth in telecom investment. Coupled with the opening up of the overall Latin American market, there will be a spurt in partnerships between local vendors and global DC majors that want to break into the market.

Stringent privacy rules, which impact revenues of broadband service providers and, in turn, restrict the build out of data centers, are proving a challenge to the DC power systems market. For global companies to increase their sales of cabinets, partnerships with regional companies will be critical because they have robust relationships with telecom operators.

"To thrive in the complex DC power systems market, manufacturers need to provide high power-efficiency solutions and a sturdy global service platform that ensures quick response to customers," noted Visveswaran. "While smart DC power systems with chargers for electric vehicles are poised to be a new application area, low-power ranges will bring in significant revenue over the next three to four years and propel market growth."

