International real estate investor and operator embraces technology to manage commercial asset portfolio

Dublin-based Fine Grain Property Ireland Ltd will enhance its real estate investment operations with Yardi Voyager 7S, a cloud-based, fully mobile property management and accounting platform.

A single connected solution for property management, Yardi Voyager 7S handles core accounting, investment and lease management, investor reporting and property management.

"It was critical to Fine Grain's growth to implement a transparent property management solution," said Cormac Tighearnaigh, Chief Executive Ireland for Fine Grain. "The Voyager platform provides the detailed functionality and the portfolio clarity needed to deliver the reliability of reporting we require for all of our stakeholders."

"We're excited to welcome Fine Grain to our growing Irish client-base," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Voyager will help streamline Fine Grain's investment to lease processes, allow for better informed business decisions, and help deliver cost savings and profitability."

Learn how Yardi Voyager can help enhance value for global office, industrial and retail portfolios.

About Fine Grain Property Ireland Ltd

Fine Grain Property is a successful international real estate investor and operator with a proven track record of delivering results for investors and other stakeholders. Fine Grain breathes new life into overlooked or underinvested commercial properties and land, through selective acquisition and tenant-focused repositioning or development strategies. The team is passionate about creating working environments for occupiers that energise employees and helps attract and retain talent. For more information, visit: finegrainproperty.ie

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/uk

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006448/en/

Contacts:

Yardi

Martin Gedny Senior Manager, EMEA Marketing

Tel: +44 (0) 1908 308400

martin.gedny@yardi.com