CHINT Group Holds 7th International Marketing Forum in Bangkok to Enhance Global Cooperation

BANGKOK, May23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT Group ("CHINT"), a leading Chinese company in the fields of industrial electrical equipment production and clean energy, hosted its seventh International Marketing Forum (CIMF) in Bangkok, Thailand from May 20-23, 2017. The gathering is a step forward for CHINT in bringing sales and marketing partners closer for insight sharing and to foster global strategic cooperation.

The forum, themed "New Drivers, New Opportunity, New Future", saw CHINT Group's global partners from over 80 countries and 200 regions participating alongside high-caliber professionals in relevant fields. Highlights of the event include keynote speeches made by Chairman of CHINT Group Cunhui Nan and vice president of CHINT Electric Lily Zhang who each shared their thoughts on the development of the company and its global strategy.

Lily Zhang said, "CHINT achieved rapid growth last year. Thesales revenues of CHINT Group reached over US$7 billion. We have been active participants in many international power projects and are exploring further marketing opportunities. We are very optimistic about CHINT's future."

CHINT Group also launched its new-generation NEXT series products to its global partners. The series is a complete upgrade of the Group's existing low-voltage electrical products. They herald the charting of a new course for the company's technical innovation and creativity as well as its adoption of smart manufacturing on a global scale.

Of the forum, Abiy Mulat, a distributor from Ethiopia said, "The new products developed by CHINT have boosted sales in Ethiopia, and it has also helped CHINT build its brand image at the country." Another distributor from Norway, Robert Tillerflaten, also spoke highly of CHINT and had invited his customers to Thailand to witness the showcase of the company's strengths in developing the whole industry chain and expanding globally, as well as its efforts in the area of technology innovation.

Apart from the forum, a tour of its Thailand new energy factory was arranged to showcase CHINT Group's efforts to expand its global operations in response to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Nan said: "Thailand is an important country among the Belt and Road countries; we have been setting up our manufacturing bases, and research and sales centers in Germany, Thailand and many other countries to distribute our green energy products efficiently."

About CHINT Group

Founded in 1984, CHINT Group is the leading clean energy supplier and energy efficiency management solution provider with the most complete product portfolio in China. Its business includes low-voltage electrical products, power transmission and distribution equipment & services, instruments & meters, building appliances, automobile parts, industrial automation, PV power generation, and equipment manufacturing. CHINT's total assets are valued at over US$7 billion and the company has over 30,000 employees. Its products are sold in more than 130 countries and regions.