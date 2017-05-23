

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined at a faster-than-expected rate in March, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The all industry activity index fell 0.6 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent decrease for the month.



The sub-index for industrial production dropped 1.9 percent over the month and the measure for construction industry activity slid by 0.5 percent. The index measuring tertiary activity registered a moderate decline of 0.2 percent.



On an annual basis, the all industry activity index climbed 1.1 percent in March, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



