Fastned Starts Bond Issue at 6% Interest

After a successful bond issue end of last year, today Dutch charging company Fastned has started the issue of a new series of bonds. The proceeds of this issue will be used to fund expansion of its network of fast-charging stations in the Netherlands as well as surrounding countries. The bonds pay out 6% interest per year and has a maturity of five years. It offers investors the opportunity to invest in green infrastructure in the fast-growing market of electric mobility. Participation is possible from 1000 euro.

Fastned is building a European network of fast charging stations and currently has 63 stations operational. Volume (kWhs) and revenues have grown at a pace of circa 10% month-on-month for two years now; significantly faster than the market. The experience gained in the Netherlands provides a good basis for European expansion.

Last month Fastned announced that it has acquired the first 14 locations in Germany. Fastned also signed an agreement with Transport for London (TfL) for the realisation of fast-charging stations in The Greater London Area. In March, the charging company saw its first stations (operational) break-even.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned: "Not a day passes by without news about the transition from fossil fueled cars to electric cars. Just last week, Volvo announced that they will stop development of new diesel engines, and Shell announced that they plan to start investments in charging infrastructure for electric cars. It is becoming more and more clear that the future is electric."

Investors can subscribe to the issue from today until 6 June 2017 via the Fastned website: http://www.fastnedcharging.com/bonds. On this page investors can also find the prospectus and other relevant information. The issue is limited to 3,300 bonds for a total of 3.3 million euro.

Fastned is building a European network of fast-charging stations where all electric cars can charge. We are building stations at high traffic locations along the highway and in cities, where electric cars can charge in 20 minutes. This will provide freedom for electric cars to drive everywhere throughout Europe. As of today, Fastned has 63 stations operational in The Netherlands and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is listed on the Nxchange stock exchange.

Fastned is rolling out its network of fast charging stations in response to the rapidly increasing numbers of EV's in Europe. Car manufacturers such as Tesla, Audi, Volvo, Aston Martin, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford, General Motors, Renault and other car manufacturers are investing billions of Euro's in the development of, and production capacity for EV's. More and more EV's are hitting our roads which drives the need for charging infrastructure. Fastned is responding to this development by building the service stations of the future. Co-founder and CEO Michiel Langezaal: "We are the Shell of the future, only our energy comes from the sun and the wind. For more information go to http://www.fastned.nl/en.

