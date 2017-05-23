Comtrol Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial device connectivity products and the official North American IO-Link Competency Center, announces today at Hannover Messe that they implemented Microsoft Azure's IoT Gateway SDK on all Comtrol's IO-Link Masters.

Comtrol's MultiLink™ technology allows IO-Link sensor data (status, events, and process data) to integrate directly with the Azure IoT Hub while simultaneously communicating with the sensor data to the PLC controller. Comtrol's IO-Link Masters with IoT Gateway functionality communicate with sensors and send information to the Azure IoT Hub, which in turn can make it available to Azure Stream Analytics and other cloud-based applications.

"We are excited to support customers' need to share IO-Link sensor information with enterprise cloud systems. Comtrol created a direct link between Comtrol's IO-Link Master and Microsoft Azure. This will support popular SCADA systems, such as Wonderware, G.E. Predix and others running on the Azure cloud platform. IO-Link and Azure complete the goals of Industry 4.0 and IIoT." Bradford Beale, President of Comtrol Corporation.

Jerry Lee, Director, Cloud Platform Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft is pleased to enable IO-Link sensor data into Microsoft Azure IoT, providing sensor connectivity directly into the Azure cloud platform, allowing customers to monitor their factories around the world."

About Comtrol Corporation

For more than 35 years, Comtrol Corporation manufactures and provides quality networking and industrial data communication products, specializing in industrial Ethernet and device connectivity. With representation across North America, EMEA, Asia and Latin America, Comtrol sells RocketLinx® industrial grade Ethernet and Power over Ethernet switches, IO-Link Master industrial gateways, DeviceMaster® Ethernet device servers and gateways and RocketPort® multiport serial cards. Comtrol establishes solutions for a wide range of security, energy, industrial automation and traffic and transportation applications. For more information, contact Comtrol Corporation at +1 763-957-6000 or visit www.comtrol.com.

