Comtrol Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial device connectivity products and the official North American IO-Link Competency Center, today announced the availability of OPC-UA support with its MultiLink™ technology on its IO-Link Master family of products.

OPC Unified Architecture (OPC-UA) is a machine to machine communication protocol developed for industrial automation. OPC-UA allows customers to communicate with industrial equipment and systems for data connection and control, freely use an open standard, cross-platform, implement service-oriented architecture (SOA) software and utilize robust security.

Comtrol's MultiLink™ technology allows IO-Link Masters to simultaneously provide sensors' Process data to PLC platforms, while also sending the sensors' ISDU Service and Process data via Modbus TCP or OPC-UA upstream to IIoT/Industry 4.0 Cloud solutions or factory SCADA systems. Comtrol's IO-Link Masters are available in three industrial Ethernet protocols: EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP and PROFINET IO, which are all capable of running OPC UA with MultiLink™.

"The OPC Foundation is very excited about the great work that Comtrol Corporation has been doing with the OPC UA technology. Their company specializes in quality networking and industrial data communication products, with the addition OPC UA to their portfolio of IO-Link Masters, factory automation users will have a seamless connection from IO-Link sensors and actuators to SCADA/HMI and cloud systems. This will add significant capability allowing seamless interoperability across the multitude of industrial networks and industrial devices," says Thomas J Burke, OPC Foundation President Executive Director. "Their company products are well positioned to address the complex needs of all of the security, energy and industrial automation applications that will meet and exceed the requirements of Industry 4.0."

For more than 35 years, Comtrol Corporation manufactures and provides quality networking and industrial data communication products, specializing in industrial Ethernet and device connectivity. With representation across North America, EMEA, Asia and Latin America, Comtrol sells RocketLinx industrial grade Ethernet and Power over Ethernet switches, IO-Link Master industrial gateways, DeviceMaster Ethernet device servers and gateways and RocketPort multiport serial cards. Comtrol establishes solutions for a wide range of security, energy, industrial automation and traffic and transportation applications. For more information, contact Comtrol Corporation at +1 763-957-6000 or visit www.comtrol.com

