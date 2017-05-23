Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that its Smart Audio platform, Minuet, has been upgraded to include Google Assistant.

Minuet already allows brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. With the addition of Google Assistant, users will be able to control their smart speakers via voice and use these speakers not only to play music but also to access internet services, such as news, update personal schedules and control a wide range of smart home devices.

As a reference platform, Minuet provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Google Assistant quickly and cost-effectively.

Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:

"With the advent of voice control and smart home music streaming, smart speakers are quickly becoming hubs for the smart home. By incorporating Google Assistant into Minuet, we will enable third party brands and manufacturers to bring to market their own high quality voice-enabled speakers quickly and cost effectively."

About Frontier Silicon Limited

Frontier Silicon is the world's leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicon's audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Silicon include Altec Lansing, Bose, Brookstone, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Jensen, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, and many more.

Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Chromecast built-in

Chromecast built-in is an audio platform developed by Google which enables smart speakers to stream via Wi-Fi over 150 online music services, such as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

