NIIT Technologies, leading global IT solutions organization has partnered with Arago, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and leader in autonomous automation, to integrate Arago's general AI technology HIRO™ into its automation offering, TRON Smart Automation. HIRO is a unique problem-solving AI platform that dynamically reacts to a changing environment and is able to autonomously solve ambiguous and complex problems at every level of operations.

On the partnership, Arvind Thakur, CEO NIIT Technologies said, "Our partnership with Arago will enable us to deliver a superior automation experience to our customers by bringing in cutting-edge machine reasoning technology optimized by machine learning."

"We are excited to partner with NIIT Technologies and support their clients to improve speed and flexibility in their business and IT Operations. HIRO goes beyond pre-fabricated solutions as it amplifies human knowledge through continuous self-learning and built-in self-optimization," said Chris Boos, CEO of Arago.

NIIT Technologies' TRON Smart Automation is an end-to-end automation platform, which consolidates innovative technologies, practices, and best in class tools for business transformation and improved experience. Integrating HIRO into the TRON framework will enable enterprises deliver superior business agility and self-enablement.

