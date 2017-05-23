The FiberVision platform will test the impact of a WEE1 kinase inhibitor on DNA replication in cancer cells.

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests (IVD) for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced that they have entered into a technological collaboration with AstraZeneca in the field of targeting DNA damage response (DDR) for novel anti-cancer treatments strategy.

Through the use of FiberVision, the DNA molecular combing platform of Genomic Vision, AstraZeneca will evaluate the impact of the WEE1 kinase inhibitor on DNA replication progression in cancer cells and how the induction of replication stress contributes to its anti-tumour efficacy in specific cancer genetic backgrounds.

Molecular combing should allow a comprehensive characterisation of the different replication stress effects induced by the WEE1 inhibitors. Wider profiling using the platform will also be carried out to enable mechanistic differentiation between DDR inhibitors within the AstraZeneca portfolio. The in-depth scientific understanding of replication stress obtained by the innovative molecular combing platform could support the development of new personalised medicine opportunities for DDR inhibitors.

Aaron Bensimon, CEO of Genomic Vision, declared: "This collaboration agreement on the use of the molecular combing by AstraZeneca, one of the most innovative companies in the research of novel anti-cancer agents, represents a strong recognition of our technology added value. Initially used for the development of diagnostic tests, molecular combing indeed offers substantial outlooks to accelerate the selection and optimization process of high potential therapeutic compounds for the treatment of cancer."

