Wombat Security Launches GDPR Learning Module to Improve Employee Awareness and Secure Data Handling

Highly interactive training module designed to drive behavioural change and ease compliance efforts

LONDON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wombat Security Technologies (Wombat), the leading provider of cyber security awareness and training, today announced the launch of its latest module, GDPR: A Practical Overview, designed to help organisations avoid regulatory fines and preventable breaches by improving employee understanding of sweeping new European privacy laws.

Several years in the making, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a major update to Europe's data protection regulations designed to boost individuals' privacy protections and improve organisations' data handling and security practices. It has huge implications, not just for organisations based in the European Union, but any which store, process or share the data of European citizens. Those failing to comply could face maximum fines of up to 4% of global annual turnover, or €20m, whichever is higher.

The GDPR deadline for compliance is set to come into force in just a year's time, 25 May 2018, but Gartner has warned that by the end of 2018, at least 50% of companies that would be affected by GDPR will not be in full compliance with the regulation*. That's where Wombat's GDPR: A Practical Overview module comes in, offering a highly interactive and effective way to improve your employees' data handling skills and awareness of the new legislation.

Unlike many other training platforms which might focus on telling the learner what not to do, Wombat's modules utilise Learning Science Principles which combine concepts and procedures to help users engage and quickly understand. The modules are context based, delivered in bite-sized chunks (5-15 minutes in length) and provide immediate feedback to drive lasting behavioural change.

The Wombat GDPR module content has been developed with help from multiple subject matter experts including, leading information security consultants BSI Cybersecurity and Information Resilience.

The module is also mobile ready and WCAG 2.0 AA compliant, meaning it is accessible to all users.

"With Verizon's latest Data Breach Investigations Report revealing almost 2,000 recorded breaches last year including 20 where over a million records were lost, organisations need to improve their data handling and security capabilities ahead of new European privacy regulations," said Joe Ferrara, President and CEO, Wombat Security.

"Wombat's GDPR: A Practical Overview training module turns what could be your organisation's weakest link, its staff, into its strongest asset, thanks to a highly effective methodology that helps users understand by doing, rather than passively learning right from wrong. With just a year to go before the GDPR finally comes into force, now's the time for organisations to get proactive about managing compliance and reducing the risk of data breaches by driving real behavioural change among their workforce."

The module includes the following key areas of learning:

Why the GDPR was developed by lawmakers

Why all employees have a role to play within the GDPR

How the GDPR classifies personal data

What type of organisation the GDPR applies to

What is considered a data breach

Penalties for non-compliance

New individual privacy rights for individuals regarding data consent, access and erasure

Key data security and data privacy guidelines

The roles and responsibilities of the Data Protection Officer

Four key areas to increase compliance and decrease risk: accountability; data mapping; detecting and reporting exposure; data erasure

"GDPR: A Practical Overview is just one of many training modules that we believe employees should complete to ensure they are protecting corporate data effectively," said Joe Ferrara.

*Gartner Says Organizations Are Unprepared for the 2018 European Data Protection Regulation -- http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3701117

