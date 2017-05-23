NEW YORK, 2017-05-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NABUFIT Global Inc. (OTCQB:NBFT), developer of a ground breaking new training portal that enhances individual workouts by providing expert advice from professional trainers, health experts and international sports stars, today announced the signing of a marketing agreement with SINA Sports, a division of SINA Corp (Nasdaq:SINA). NABUFIT will be utilizing SINA's services for the promotion of its NABUFIT App in China including Chinese social media management via the SINA platform and Weibo. SINA has more than 300 million visitors to their platform each month.



The twelve-month agreement allows SINA and NABUFIT to create and publish in cooperation multiple landing pages to drive traffic and obtain registered users to the NABUFIT App. SINA will also do weekly postings of NABUFIT's workout videos on targeted areas of the SINA platform related to sports channels like soccer and running. SINA will also promote NABUFIT content weekly through SINA's Weibo accounts controlled by SINA Sports. Additionally, SINA will have the download link to the NABUFIT App on their website(s) including related videos and content. NABUFIT will provide access to its training video content with Chinese subtitling and will make its best effort to secure special content for SINA from the NABUFIT star ambassadors.



Brian Palm Svaneeng Mertz, NABUFIT CEO said: "We are excited to announce this strategic marketing partnership with SINA as we execute on our initiative to penetrate and build out our subscriber base with China's enormous population. With over 600,000 downloads since our launch last July and the recent launch of our premium version we are in a prime position to launch a strategic marketing plan in China. We look forward to announcing additional progress in this key market as well as corporate sponsorship partnerships and additional noteworthy Ambassadors in the future."



About NABUFIT Global Inc.



NABUFIT Global, Inc. (www.nabufit.com) is a US public company (OTCQB:NBFT). NABUFIT is an online fitness platform for health and well-being through physical exercises, nutrition and lifestyle. The platform offers an interactive, customized experience founded on the workouts and participation of Sports Stars among here Neymar Jr., Peter Schmeichel, Michael Maze and many more to come. The development, headquartered in Denmark, is developing an online fitness platform and a mobile application that connects to existing and future monitoring devices (wearables etc.).



About SINA:



SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) (www.sina.com) online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Our digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA.cn (mobile portal) and Weibo.com (social media), enable Internet users to access professional media and user generated content ("UGC") in multi-media formats from the web and mobile devices and share their interests to friends and acquaintances.



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements about the expected timing, and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A number of the matters discussed herein that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments that may or may not materialize. This press release speaks only as of its date, and except as required by law, we disclaim any duty to update.



