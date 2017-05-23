Statoil: Statoil ASA: Notifiable trading

Primary insiders in Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) have on 19 May 2017 acquired shares in Statoil ASA at an average price per share of NOK 152.84 in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.





The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Number of acquired shares on behalf of the primary insiders, and their new total shareholding after the acquisition, is listed in the enclosed table. The trade has been made through DNB Markets.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2106865/799997.pdf)



