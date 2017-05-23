sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,30 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STATOIL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STATOIL ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,18
16,366
08:22
16,137
16,327
08:22
23.05.2017 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil: Statoil ASA: Notifiable trading

Primary insiders in Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) have on 19 May 2017 acquired shares in Statoil ASA at an average price per share of NOK 152.84 in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.
 
Number of acquired shares on behalf of the primary insiders, and their new total shareholding after the acquisition, is listed in the enclosed table. The trade has been made through DNB Markets.
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2106865/799997.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)