Metso Corporation: Victor Tapia to start as President of Metso's Minerals Capital business area on June 1, 2017

Victor Tapia to start as President of Metso's Minerals Capital business area on June 1, 2017

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on May 23, 2017 at 9:00 EET



Victor Tapia will assume his new position as President of Metso's Minerals Capital business area and will join Metso's Executive Team on June 1, 2017. His appointment was published on December 14, 2016.

The current head of Minerals Capital, João Colagrossi, will move to the Minerals Services business area. He will focus on developing the screening business and will report to Perttu Louhiluoto, President of Minerals Services.

