Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from June 1, 2017.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1806 KOMC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1806 LAHC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1806 LFBC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1806 NBHC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1806 SBAC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1806 SEBC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1806 SHYC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1806 SWBC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1806 SWHC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1806 SHBC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1806 RIXC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1806 ALBC_1806 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1806 SBSC_1806 ---------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com