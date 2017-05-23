IRIS Extends Education Solution Portfolio With Acquisition

LONDON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading UK business-critical software provider, IRIS Software Group, is today announcing it has acquired Results Squared. The acquisition extends IRIS' offering in the running of a modern education facility.

Results Squared will integrate with recently acquired financial management software provider, PS Financials, alongside education budgeting software, SAAF Software. This marks the third IRIS acquisition in the past five months and exploits the growth in the rapidly expanding education software market. It also reflects IRIS' strategic plan to extend its proposition through a broad portfolio of accounting, financial, HR, payroll, budgeting and forecasting software to best serve the needs of the UK market and in particular the dynamic Education sector.

As more schools convert to academies, the need for integrated solutions becomes more vital to enable efficient reporting and management of assets, especially within Multi Academy Trusts. Academies not only need financial systems, but solutions to drive improved utilisation of their assets though effective management and communication with parents and stake-holders.

Results Squared offers a range of solutions including School Asset Manager, a complete asset management system using the latest cloud and mobile app technology. This is complemented with a parent engagement service, allowing schools to securely engage with parents to improve communication, support learning and develop the role of the school in the community.

Kevin Dady, CEO of IRIS Software Group, says, "I'm delighted to welcome Results Squared to IRIS Software Group to add further value to our PS Financials education market portfolio. This is another stepping stone in our strategic plan to grow the business and our mission to deliver outstanding service and innovation for our customers; further enhancing the value we create and providing a flawless service."

Matthew Smith, Managing Director of Results Squared, says, "Our customers have relied on us to save time, money and help improve performance. Joining an organisation with a strong focus and investment in the Education market will enable us to bring our technology to an even wider audience.

"PS Financials has a strong reputation for excellence in the education market and we're delighted to join forces to provide a software portfolio with unrivalled breadth and depth to best serve the needs of education market."

ENDs

About IRIS Software Group

With 38 years' experience, IRIS is one of the most trusted business critical software and services providers in the UK today It connects accountants, businesses and their employees enabling them to efficiently manage their financial, compliance and human capital resource requirements to achieve success.

The business offers the greatest range of specialist accountancy, financial management, human resource management and payroll solutions - delivered as a choice of integrated on premise software and cloud-based applications - managed under the leading IRIS, PTP, KashFlow, Keytime, Cascade, PS Financials and Earnie product brands. These solutions serve over 17,000 Accountancy Practices and more than 80,000 SMEs, corporates, and payroll bureaus across a wide range of UK industry sectors.

For more details visit iris.co.uk. Follow us on Twitter @irisaccountants @irispayroll @kashflow @CascadeHRMS @PSFinancials, @keytime.

About Results Squared

Results Squared has over 2,000 schools using its systems every day, reaching out to more than 2,000,000 parents and end users. Its experienced team is supporting schools in more than 145 UK local authorities and US school districts.

Results Squared is trusted by academy federations, private groups and managed services to save time, save money and improve results in their schools. It works in partnership with many groups including United Learning, Harris Federation and Ark Schools. Its systems also help meet the needs of schools in many areas including: OFSTED, the Every Child Matters Agenda, Statutory Compliance, Academy Financial Handbook, Internal Controls and Schools Financial Value Standard.