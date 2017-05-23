

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a subdued note on Tuesday as investors react to news of an appalling terrorist attack in the north of the U.K. and lack of progress on Greek debt talks.



Campaigning has been suspended in Britain's national election after an explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.



Greece's international lenders failed to reach a deal on Monday on additional debt relief measures for Athens as disagreements between the IMF and Germany over Greece's economic outlook and required debt relief persisted. The next Eurogroup meeting is scheduled on June 15.



U.S. political risks also lingered as fresh reports suggest that U.S. President Trump Donald asked two top intelligence officials in March to help him push back against the FBI's probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.



Asian markets pared early gains to turn mixed, the safe-haven yen climbed and gold held steady while oil prices fell back after Monday's rally as U.S. President Trump proposed the sale of half of the country's strategic oil reserves in his budget plan.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with Eurozone flash manufacturing and services PMIs awaited later in the session. All eyes remain on the minutes of the May 3 FOMC meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, for further hints that rates may rise in June.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent overnight, the S&P 500 added half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent after the United States sealed a multi-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.



European markets ended mixed on Monday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 closed marginally lower and the German DAX slid 0.2 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel blamed European Central Bank policies for making the euro 'too weak'. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent, buoyed in part by a weaker pound.



