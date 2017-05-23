

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Group Of Companies plc (PAG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 69.4 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2017 compared to 69.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit on ordinary activities after taxation was 56.4 million pounds or 19.9 pence per share compared to 55.9 million pounds or 18.8 pence per share. First-half underlying profit increased by 1.0% to 70.1 million pounds.



First-half net interest income increased to 113.5 million pounds from 109.8 million pounds, prior year. Other operating income was 10.2 million pounds for the six months, compared with 12.5 million pounds in the comparable period in 2016.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share payable to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. This represents an increase of 9.3% from 2016. The company's dividend policy is to maintain a dividend cover ratio of three times.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX