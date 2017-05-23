

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a Real Estate Investment Trust, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit after tax climbed 27.8 percent to 102.4 million pounds from 80.1 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share grew to 36.7 pence from 28.8 pence a year ago.



EPRA earnings increased 12.9 percent to 22.8 million pounds from 20.2 million pounds last year. EPRA earnings per share grew 12.3 percent to 8.2 pence from 7.3 pence a year ago.



The company recorded strong growth in earnings from increased contracted income and reduced finance costs, following refinancing in October 2016.



EPRA Net asset value per share grew 2.7% to 9.12 pounds over six months driven by portfolio valuation growth of 2%.



Net property income increased 4 percent to 43.8 million pounds from 42.1 million pounds last year.



Further, the company announced interim dividend increase of 10.5% to 7.9p per share.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, the UK faces a period of uncertainty as it negotiates its exit from the EU. Whilst this brings a risk of lower business and consumer confidence, we expect the West End, underpinned by its wide appeal and dynamic economy, will maintain its long record of resilience. ...With the benefit of our forensic local knowledge and enterprising management, we are confident it will continue to deliver sustained long-term growth in income, capital values and returns to shareholders.'



