

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 99.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 112.2 million pounds, prior year. The Group said the movement is due to a lower gain in the valuation of its investment properties in the current year compared to the prior year. Profit for the year attributable to equity shareholders decreased to 99.5 million pounds or 63.1 pence per share from 112.0 million pounds or 71.6 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased 11% to 54.6 million pounds from 49.0 million pounds. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 34.5 pence compared to 31.1 pence.



Revenue for the year was 109.1 million pounds compared to 101.4 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 8%. The like-for-like revenue growth (excluding Nine Elms and Twickenham 2 acquired in April 2016) was 6%. Like-for-like occupancy increased by 2.8 ppts to 78.1%.



The final dividend declared is 14.1 pence per share. The dividend declared for the year of 27.6 pence per share represents an increase of 11% from last year.



Nicholas Vetch, Executive Chairman of Big Yellow, stated: 'Trading over the last few months has been better than we anticipated, and is encouraging as we head into our seasonally stronger summer trading period. Nevertheless, these are uncertain times and we remain fully prepared for any economic reversals which could cause demand to fluctuate.'



