

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aveva Group plc (AVV.L), a provider of engineering data and design IT systems, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2017 rose to 46.9 million pounds from last year's 29.4 million, supported by strong cost discipline.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year grew to 38.07 million pounds from 20.47 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share were 59.36 pence up from 31.96 pence last year.



On an adjusted basis, EPS increased to 66.81 pence from 61.91 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 55.0 million pounds, an increase of 7.4%, principally caused by the growth in revenue. This resulted in an adjusted profit margin of 25.5% compared to 25.4% last year.



Revenue for the year increased 7.1% to 215.8 million pounds from last year's 201.5 million pounds assisted by currency translation.



The Board remains confident in the long-term strength of AVEVA's business model, the deliverability of its organic growth strategy and its positioning to benefit from a recovery in our end markets.



The Board is proposing a final dividend of 27.0 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 40.0 pence (2016 - 36.0 pence per share), an increase of 11.1%. The dividend will be payable on 4 August 2017, to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017.



