

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy expanded at a faster pace, as estimated in the first quarter, on domestic and foreign demand, data published by Destatis showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, in line with preliminary estimate and faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



This was the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2016, when GDP climbed 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, the calendar-adjusted growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent a quarter ago.



At the same time, the price-adjusted GDP climbed 2.9 percent, following the previous quarter's 1.3 percent expansion. The annual growth figures matched the provisional estimate published on May 12.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending grew 0.3 percent, slightly faster than the 0.2 percent expansion a quarter ago. Likewise, growth in government spending improved to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent.



Gross capital formation declined 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 2.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter.



Exports advanced 1.3 percent, but slower than the 1.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter. Similarly, imports climbed only 0.4 percent after rising 2.5 percent.



