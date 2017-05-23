

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar climbed against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The kiwi hit 0.7040 against the greenback, its highest since April 24.



The kiwi climbed to weekly highs of 78.18 against the yen and 1.5955 versus the euro, compared to yesterday's closing values of 77.85 and 1.6060, respectively.



The kiwi that closed Monday's deals at 1.0684 versus the aussie rose to near a 2-week high of 1.0658.



The kiwi is likely to find resistance around 78.5 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback, 1.58 against the euro and 1.05 against the aussie.



