

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 98.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 82.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share increased to 23.6 pence from 19.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 112.4 million pounds from 93.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 26.5 pence compared to 21.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 785.0 million pounds compared to 633.2 million pounds, previous year. Richard Harpin, Chief Executive, HomeServe plc, said: 'It has been a very good year for HomeServe with all of our businesses performing well. In North America we had a transformational year, achieving the 3m customer milestone and signing 100 new partners. The acquisition of Utility Service Partners (USP) has accelerated our progress in this large and important market.'



The Board proposed to increase the final dividend to 11.2 pence per share to be paid on 3 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. Together with the interim dividend declared in November 2016 of 4.1 pence, this represents a 20% increase in the total ordinary dividend payment for the year of 15.3 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX