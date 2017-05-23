Telestax® Launches the RestcommONE Marketplace'

Quickly Launching Their Own CPaaS Offering and Gaining Access To New CPaaS-Enabled Applications Produces A Significant Revenue Opportunity For Service Providers

PALO ALTO, California and PRAGUE, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Telestax® the Restcomm company, today announced its RestcommONE Marketplace' powered by their proven CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) enablement platform, RestcommONE'. Service providers participating in the Marketplace are quickly CPaaS enabled and gain immediate access to available real-time messaging, voice and video applications to sell to their business customers. Service providers now become partners where they profit froma value-based revenue sharing business modelthat favors themselves, the application vendor and Telestax. Where CPaaS offerings have historically been a single vendor solution that locks partners into their platform, the Marketplace is open to any applicationandservice provider to participate.

The RestcommONE Marketplace offers participating service providers a new business opportunity by providing in demand real-time applications and solutions that are certified and integrated into the RestcommONE Platform. This new CPaaS-enabled computing paradigm blends traditional telecommunications with new enterprise applications to create and deliver real-time communications business solutions that scale.

Today, through the RestcommONE Marketplace, service providers can select SMS-enabled business applications to offer a full choice of rich communications products and services to their existing business customers. Because the service provider becomes their own CPaaS, they benefit from increased margins and keep all traffic on their network. The initial large opportunity for service providers is to SMS enable all of the phone numbers on their network to provide SMS-based products and services. In addition to the available SMS-enabled applications, RestcommONE's industry leading APIs and robust visual design tool help service providers create revenue generating applications in hours and days. Telestax is quickly adding real-time voice and video-enabled applications to the Marketplace to offer rich WebRTC applications.

"The business models of the current CPaaS players can often be at odds with their service provider partners. Further, as their customers become successful, the costs associated with moving messages, voice and video traffic through these CPaaS platforms can often scale disproportionately," said Michael Brandenburg of Frost and Sullivan. "The Telestax RestcommONE Marketplace offers a creative revenue sharing business model that provides high value to business customers while increasing revenue opportunities for application vendors and service providers alike."

MetTel, Lumin, Ipitimi, Network Intelligence and TeleHealth are among those who are working with Telestax and excited about the prospects the RestcommONE Marketplace offers.

"We are excited to enhance our preeminent communications solutions with RestcommONE's industry leading real-time communications technology," said Ed Fox, Vice President of Network Services for MetTel. "As our business customers continue to look to us for over-the-top (OTT) SMS communications, apps and interactions with their end users fueled by artificial Intelligence and other bots, we look to the Telestax RestcommONE Marketplace to enable rapid deployment of these services."

"We jumped on the SMS/texting movement early by reinventing the success of our popular call center, around SMS. It helps us reach entirely new audiences like the national teen bullying hotline. Teens prefer texting to talking anyway and as a result more victims are willing to reach out. Now we have moved our SMS-enabled call center application to the RestcommONE Marketplace. The process was painless and the opportunity for Service Providers to become distribution partners is incredible," said Greg Nielsen, CEO of IPitimi.

"Our Marketplace is enabling service providers around the world to quickly offer their own branded CPaaS offering, along with high-value SMS-enabled business applications. It is in the cloud and on par with other CPaaS players. Within a month our service provider partners can be on level playing ground with other CPaaS players in the market and shortly after they can offer their business customers new products and services," said Ivelin Ivanov, co-founder and CEO of Telestax.

About Telestax

Telestax is quickly becoming the catalyst for bringing real-time communications into the mainstream. Our RestcommONE platform is scalable, highly available and is the only WebRTC platform that supports cloud, on premise and hybrid deployment configurations. RestcommONE is fast becoming the platform of choice for rapidly building enterprise class real-time messaging, voice and video applications. RestcommONE Marketplace connects these new Omnichannel applications with RestcommONE CPaaS-enabled (Communications Platform as a Service) service providers and increases the revenue opportunity for both. The RestcommONE Marketplace is generating a positive disruption in the real-time communications market by changing the way organizations acquire and utilize their business software. Telestax is a privately held global company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA.

