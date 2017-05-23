Building on its Record-Breaking Year, ObserveIT's Business Success in the Insider Threat Industry Continues in Q1 2017

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Company reaches new milestones in customer base, customer bookings in the Americas, wins seven industry awards and continues its leadership in helping companies eliminate Insider Threats

ObserveIT, the leading insider threat monitoring and analytics solution provider, today announced its record-breaking business results achieved in 2016 have continued into Q1 2017. Milestones reached in the first quarter of the year include surpassing the 1,500 customer mark, year-over-year growth in new bookings across the Americas and winning seven industry awards.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465294/Observe_IT_Logo.jpg )



"At the conclusion of our record year in 2016 we promised to double-down on our success in 2017, and we are doing just that," said ObserveIT CEO Mike McKee. "We had a fantastic Q1 in customer expansion, market traction and industry recognition. The demand for our Insider Threat Monitoring and Analytics solution continues to be at an all-time high, and our team is laser-focused not just on meeting and expanding that demand, but also delivering more innovation and capabilities in the months ahead to help our customers eliminate insider threats."

Milestones achieved in Q1 2017 by ObserveIT include:

Surpassed the 1,500 customer mark worldwide

Signed 45 new customers in Q1 2017

50% year-over-year growth (Q1 2016 v Q1 2017) in new bookings across the Americas

Customer renewal rate continues to exceed 90%

Won seven industry awards in Q1, including being named by CRN Magazine to the 2017 CRN Security 100 as one of the 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors, named Cyber Defense Magazine's Most Innovative Insider Threat Solution for 2017, and winning two 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards including Best Insider Threat Solution and Best Cybersecurity Company.

ObserveIT's Q1 2017 milestones are being announced following the company's April release of ObserveIT 7.0 that now provides security and IT teams with new actionable analytics, the ability to proactively block risky, out-of-policy activities by insiders, new keylogging alerts and an enhanced user experience.

For more information and a demo of how ObserveIT 7.0 helps organizations become more secure and eliminate Insider Threats visit here.

About ObserveIT

ObserveIT is the leading Insider Threat Monitoring and Analytics solution with more than 1,500 customers across 87 countries. ObserveIT identifies and eliminates insider threats by continuously monitoring user behavior and alerting security and IT teams about activities that put organizations at risk.

For more information visit: http://www.observeit.com.

ObserveIT Media Contact:

Kim Haimovic

kim@observeit.com

+972-3-6480614

