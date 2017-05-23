Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) and Movendo Technology Launch the Production of their First 30 Rehabilitative Hunova Robots

GENOA, Italy, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hunova, the first robotic gym for the rehabilitation and functional motor sense evaluation of lower limbs and trunk, has been officially launched in Genoa, Italy. The first 30 robots will be available from June in Europe and the USA. The technology was developed and patented at the IIT laboratories and has been launched on the market by the IIT spin-off Movendo Technology thanks to a 10 million euro investment from entrepreneur Sergio Dompe.

Hunova is a programmable robotic medical device that allows professionals in the geriatrics, neurology and sport rehabilitation field to cure and predict many neurological and orthopedic conditions. There are two main competitive advantages of this technology: Hunova is able to collect a significant amount of data on biomechanics, constantly monitoring the patient's progress. Secondly, it provides direct support to the patient through a guiding robotic system, offering a wide range of rehabilitation protocols in the form of video games. It consists of two electromechanical platforms equipped with sensors, characterized by two degrees of freedom (feet and seat level). The device integrates the force sensors to adjust the interaction with the patient and a wireless sensor, which is placed on the patient's trunk, allowing the physiotherapist to check the movement of the torso.

Movendo Technology is an industry 4.0 that integrates cloud computing, big data analysis, robotics and artificial intelligence. Hunova's technologies are covered by international patents granted in concession from IIT, and it has already received CE certification for Europe and FDA certification in the US. So far, over 400 patients have been involved in clinical trials, resulting in the development of 156 customizable procedures both for prevention and rehabilitation treatments.

The first lot of devices will be delivered in June to European and US Hospitals and Physiotherapy Centres that have pre-ordered the new, unique, rehabilitative device. Movendo have already sold 10 robots (about 100K euros each). The Korian group, one of the leading companies in the European senior care sector, is among the main buyers with five Hunova robots purchased.

