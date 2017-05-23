

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) said that it remained focused on its long-term goal: to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and a leading gold producer in Mexico in a profitable and sustainable manner.



The company said its average realised gold and silver prices rose 10.7% and 10.3% respectively when compared to 2015. Against this background, it delivered record silver production of 50.3 million ounces, in line with its guidance and an increase of over 7% vs 2015, and gold production of 935.5 thousand ounces which exceeded its revised guidance and was almost 23% higher than in 2015.



The company noted that its strong financial performance in 2016 led the Board to declare an interim dividend of 8.6 US cents per share and a final dividend of 21.5 US cents per share, totalling US$158.4 million.



The company said it remains on track to achieve its production guidance for 2017, with silver production of between 58-61 million ounces including Silverstream, and gold production of between 870-900 thousand ounces. Our capital expenditure is anticipated to be approximately US$800 million and exploration expenses of around US$160 million, including the capitalised portion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX