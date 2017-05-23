Metso Corporation: Insee Aggregates selects Metso to supply a complete aggregate processing plant for their Suphanburi Quarry in Thailand

Insee Aggregates selects Metso to supply a complete aggregate processing plant for their Suphanburi Quarry in Thailand

Metso Corporation's press release on May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Insee Aggregates has selected Metso to supply a full-scope, state-of-the-art quarry processing plant for the Suphanburi Quarry in Thailand. The delivery covers all the advanced crushing and screening equipment, full electrical plant design, automation software and hardware, as well as related services and sustainable optimization.

The Suphanburi Quarry is owned and operated by Insee Aggregates, a part of Siam City Cement Company, Thailand's second-largest cement producer. The quarry has a large proven resource. After its completion, the plant will be the most modern processing plant in Thailand for the production of high-quality aggregates, with an estimated production capacity of 2 million tons per year. The in-the-pit mining and crushing and screening plant will be located northwest of Bangkok. The new plant is expected to start production in 2018.

The total value of the contract is not disclosed. Metso has already booked the order in the last quarter of 2016.

High productivity and sustainable processing

"Siam City Cement entered the quarrying business over 10 years ago with a vision to be Thailand's premium, high-performance aggregate supplier. The Suphanburi Quarry is a highly strategic operation, providing aggregates to the Bangkok market. While the expansion objective of this project was to double the existing crushing capacity via the construction of a new line, it was of utmost importance that quality and production performance was never compromised. Our target was to build a world-class plant with sustainable processing operations, using the most advanced equipment and processes available. In summary, we wanted a low-cost/high-productivity, environmentally responsible operation," says Mr. Craig Bickley, CEO Siam City Concrete (SCCO).

"Metso's approach to this design and construct project was to invest considerable time, effort and resources to ensure they had fully understood and captured our requirements and needs, and then to advance our thinking in new and innovative ways. We were impressed with Metso's industry-leading, energy-saving solutions and sustainable optimization services. Achieving our ambitious vision was only going to be possible with the participation of an advanced, reliable and proven international partner. This, combined with a strong local presence and knowledge, was the compelling reason we selected Metso," he continues.

"We are very proud to be the supplier and partner of Insee for this unique project. We have a track record of delivering what we promise, and we have the project management capabilities and the process know-how to execute projects with many sources of supply to meet the customer's demanding time frame," says Campbell Johnston, Director, Systems Sales Aggregates Business Line, Minerals Capital business area at Metso.

The order in detail

Metso's delivery covers the crushing and screening plant, including 5 crushers, 5 vibrating screens, plant and overland conveyors, steel structures and chuteworks, ancillary equipment, electrical and automation, as well as related services, such as installation, start-up, commissioning and technical direction.

About Insee Aggregates

Insee Aggregates, part of Siam City Cement Company, was founded in 1969. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, Insee Aggregates is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The company is the second-largest cement producer in the Kingdom and has divisions in cement, concrete, autoclaved aerated concrete, waste management service and composite building materials.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

