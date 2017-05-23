

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Tuesday that Phase IIIb/IV EXenatide Study of Cardiovascular Event Lowering or EXSCEL trial with Bydureon met primary safety objection in type-2 diabetes patients at wide range of Cardiovascular or CV risk.



EXSCEL is a Phase IIIb/IV, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global CV outcomes trial conducted in 35 countries and enrolled more than 14,000 patients with type-2 diabetes.



The trial compared the effect of once-weekly Bydureon (exenatide extended-release) versus placebo, when added to usual type-2 diabetes care, on the risk of MACE, a composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke, in adults with type-2 diabetes or T2D at a wide range of CV risk.



The EXSCEL trial met its primary safety objective of non-inferiority for MACE. These results address the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA requirement that medicines to treat T2D are not associated with an increase in CV risk.



The company noted that fewer CV events were observed in the Bydureon arm of the trial, however, the efficacy objective of a superior reduction in MACE did not reach statistical significance. Data were consistent with the known safety profile of Bydureon.



Elisabeth Björk, Vice President, Head of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases, Global Medicines Development, AstraZeneca, said, 'These top-line results from the EXSCEL trial provide robust evidence of the cardiovascular safety profile of Bydureon across a wide range of patients with type-2 diabetes. Furthermore, the trial design and broad inclusion criteria of EXSCEL offer physicians relevant data applicable to clinical practice.'



The EXSCEL trial is the largest and most inclusive patient population of any CV outcomes trial of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class conducted to date, having included more than 14,000 patients from 35 countries.



The company noted that a full evaluation of the EXSCEL data is ongoing. The results will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting on September 14 in Lisbon, Portugal.



