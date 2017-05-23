

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar firmed against most major opponents in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The aussie rose to a 4-day high of 1.0118 against the loonie, off its early low of 1.0075.



The aussie climbed to near a 3-week high of 0.7509 against the greenback, 4-day highs of 83.41 versus the yen and 1.4960 against the euro, from Monday's closing values of 0.7475, 83.19 and 1.5031, respectively.



If the aussie extends gain, it may target resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.48 against the euro.



