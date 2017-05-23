The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0016255193 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Udenlandske Obl.markeder KL --------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest Globale Obligationsmarkeder KL --------------------------------------------------------------------- New abbr. name: Danske Inv Globale Obligationsmark KL --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIUOBL --------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIGOM --------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 38899 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632673