

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc. (DLAR.L), a commercial banknote printer and security paper maker, Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 6 percent to 58.2 million pounds from 54.9 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share grew 1 percent to 47.2 pence from 46.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 58.7 million pounds, nearly flat with last year's 58.5 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 47.1 pence, compared to 48.1 pence a year ago.



The results reflect continuing operations only and exclude the Cash Processing Solutions business which was sold in May 2016.



Revenue increased 2 percent to 461.7 million pounds from 454.5 million pounds last year.



Further, the company proposed final dividend of 16.7p, resulting in full-year dividend maintained at 25.0p



Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer of De La Rue, said, 'With continuing good momentum in delivering our 2020 strategic plan and a strong 12 month order book of £387m, I am confident that we will deliver on our expectations for the year.'



