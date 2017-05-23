

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a UK water and waste water company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the Year ended 31 March 2017 rose to 342.8 million pounds from 330.0 million pounds last year.



Profit on ordinary activities before taxation was 336.1 million pounds up from 302.9 million pounds last year.



Group turnover from continuing operations was 1.819 billion pounds, increase of 3.7% as its allowed prices in Regulated Water and Waste Water increased by 1.5% and Business Services' external turnover grew by 11.9%.



The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 48.90 pence per share for 2016/17 (2015/16: 48.40 pence per share). This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 81.50 pence (2015/16: 80.66 pence). The final ordinary dividend is payable on 21 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at 16 June 2017.



In Regulated Water and Waste Water, Revenues are expected to be in the range of 1.57 billion pounds to 1.60 billion pounds for 2017/18.



In Business Services, the company expects revenues to be flat, as the disposal of Italy is offset by growth in the remaining business, and PBIT to be higher year on year.



