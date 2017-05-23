SINGAPORE, May 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Lim as the General Manager, Enterprise Sales for Singapore.Mr. Lim will be responsible for developing our sales strategies and operations for Enterprises customers and Key accounts channels as well as our diversification strategy, in the South Asia area."Simon has proven inspirational leadership and extensive experience in sales and business development across various industry sectors. With his deep knowledge of the ICT Market in Singapore, we are confident that he will foster new dynamic to our business and generate new growth in the ASEAN area," said Mr. Ivan Tang, Sr. Vice President of Sales of CITIC Telecom CPC.Mr. Simon Lim has more than 20 years of enterprise sales experience in the ICT sector including Country Manager, Commercial Sales at IBM and Head of Channel Sales, ASEAN at Promethean. At IBM, leading a team of sales professional, Lim was responsible for the strategic as well as tactical development of commercial sales. Prior to Promethean Ltd., Mr. Simon Lim has worked in enterprise and consumer business for HP Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is a trusted Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider with multiple branches across Asia Pacific, and a preferred partner by multinational corporations and business enterprises.CITIC Telecom CPC delivers a range of innovative services, including: TrueCONNECT - an advanced MLPS VPN service which employs state-of-the-art fully meshed network, TrustCSI - an integrated suite of information security solutions, DataHouse - converged cloud solution and global unified management data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD - smarter, better and high performance cloud computing solutions which complement the company's managed network, managed security, and managed cloud data center solutions.As further testament to its commitment in providing premium quality services in the Asia Pacific region, the company became the first VPN service provider in Hong Kong to achieve all five ICT related certifications in ISO 27017 - Information security controls for cloud services, ISO 9001 - Quality Management System, ISO 27001- Information Security Management System, ISO 20000 - Information Technology Service Management System, and ISO 14001 - Environmental Management System. Learn more at www.citictel-cpc.com.Media Contact:June TayCITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedT: +65 6692 8357E: june.tay@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.