

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick Plc (CWK.L) Tuesday said its full-year statutory profit before tax from continuing operations was up 24.8 percent to 77.5 million pounds. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations rose 25.6 percent to 124.2 pence.



Including discontinued operations, statutory profit after tax for the year rose to 67.2 million pounds from 45.4 million pounds, and earnings per share increased to 133.3 pence from 91.2 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased 17.2 percent to 75.5 million pounds, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.6 percent higher at 120.9 pence.



Revenue for the year grew 22.5 percent to 1.245.1 billion pounds from 1.016 billion pounds last year.



In addition, the Group said its board recommended a final dividend increase of 19.7 percent to 31.0 pence.



