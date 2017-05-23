

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in April, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from the Federal Customs Administration showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus shrank to CHF 1.9 billion in April from CHF 3.0 billion in the previous month. In February, the surplus was CHF 3.2 billion.



In real terms, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent month-over-month in April, while imports climbed by 2.6 percent. On a yearly basis, exports declined 3.8 percent in April and imports grew by 1.0 percent.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports fell 5.7 percent year-over-year to CHF 1.5 billion in April. During the first four months of the year, total watch exports dropped 3.6 percent.



