LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - MediaPlatform (www.mediaplatform.com), the leading enterprise webcasting and video content management platform for internal communications in the Global 2000, today announced Paul Reeves has joined the company as Strategic Account Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA").

Mr. Reeves has over 20 years of experience in the streaming industry and will spearhead MediaPlatform sales efforts in the region to drive awareness of the enterprise video platform recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester and Frost & Sullivan.

"We're thrilled to have Paul join MediaPlatform. As we continue to invest heavily in our international presence and partnerships, Paul's experience and strong reputation among large enterprises and channel partners will be invaluable," stated Mike Newman, CEO, MediaPlatform.

Mr. Reeves most recently served as Director, International Sales for VBrick, a provider of video solutions for the enterprise. In his over seven years at VBrick, Paul worked closely with EMEA-based corporations in the financial services and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to VBrick, Paul spent 13 years as Sales and Marketing Director at Cabletime Limited, a UK-based manufacturer in IPTV, streaming and digital signage.

"MediaPlatform is a recognized industry leader and I am delighted to be joining an exceptional team at an incredibly exciting time for the development of the organization and the Enterprise Streaming and Video Content Management market in the EMEA region. I look forward to working closely with customers and partners to bring MediaPlatform solutions to market in EMEA," stated Paul Reeves.

MediaPlatform offers the world's most comprehensive set of enterprise solutions and services for the creation, delivery, management and monitoring of live and on-demand video. As a key component of the corporate communications infrastructure at enterprises across all verticals, MediaPlatform has powered interactive town hall broadcasts, corporate training, employee communications and investor relations for organizations that include Abbott Laboratories, Charles Schwab, Ericsson, EY and Sanofi.

