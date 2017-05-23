sprite-preloader
Helaba Sees Decline in Q1 Earnings

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Impact of volatile income from hedge accounting and derivatives negative

- Net interest income below previous year due to negative interest environment

- Renewed rise in net fee and commission income

- New business on a high level

- Risk situation eases

- Profit before taxes of EUR 75 million considerably below lastyear

- CET1 ratio ("fully loaded") improves

- Board of Managing Directors reiterates earnings target for 2017

In the first quarter of 2017, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen generated a consolidated net profit before taxes of EUR 75 million, which was EUR 63 million lower than the Q1 2016 result of EUR 138 million. After taxes, the consolidated net profit reached EUR 47 million, after EUR 91 million in the same period last year.

Full press release at: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060?langid=2

Contact:

Mike Peter Schweitzer
Press and Communication

Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
Girozentrale MAIN TOWER
Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58
60311 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49-069/9132-2877
Fax: +49-069/9132-4335
e-mail: mikepeter.schweitzer@helaba.de
Internet: http://www.helaba.de


© 2017 PR Newswire