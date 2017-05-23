Isogenica Ltd, a leader in the design and construction of innovative and highly diverse synthetic antibody libraries, today announced that Harpoon Therapeutics, a preclinical stage biotechnology company specialising in the development of multiple T-cell recruiting platforms for the treatment of cancer and other immunologic disorders, is renewing the licence and option agreement originally signed with Isogenica in June 2016.

Under the terms of the original agreement, Isogenica has granted Harpoon licences to its family of llamdA™ VHH single-domain antibody libraries for the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapeutic products derived from these libraries. Isogenica is entitled to an upfront and annual licence payments. If antibodies are advanced into development, Isogenica is entitled to further commercial upfront payments, licence fees and milestones payments.

Adam Collier, Isogenica's Director of Commercial Development commented: "We are delighted that Harpoon, one of our earliest VHH library licensees, has made the decision to renew this licence and option agreement. Isogenica sees this as further validation of the library in a truly operational setting. With our unique synthetic antibody libraries and leading biopharmaceutical discovery technologies, Isogenica is uniquely positioned to create significant value and opportunities for our partners".

Isogenica is a synthetic biology company focusing on the design and build of diverse antibody libraries for use in biopharmaceuticals. Partners can access an advanced camelid single-domain antibody library (llamdA™) and state-of-the-art, fully synthetic and highly diverse human antibody libraries. The company uses its proprietary Colibra™ library technology to ensure that the constructs very accurately reflect its advanced library designs. Libraries can be screened in various formats, including phage and CIS-Display, a proprietary in vitro display technology which maintains the high diversity of the llamdA™ libraries through the discovery process.

Harpoon is a preclinical stage biotechnology company founded by MPM Capital to develop multiple T-cell recruiting platforms leading to therapies for cancer patients and other immunologic disorders. Harpoon created its proprietary TriTAC™ biologics platform to harness T cells to kill tumor and other cell types by recruiting T cells and other immune cells. This approach has been optimised to penetrate tissues and extend serum exposure, and has the potential to address a broad range of cancers and immunologic diseases.

Isogenica licenses advanced synthetic antibody libraries and display technologies to enable its partners' antibodies discovery activities. These libraries are available for license and screening partnerships, which together with its expertise in the screening of displayed peptide and scaffold libraries, can facilitate client's biologics discovery needs. www.isogenica.com

